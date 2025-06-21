DoF; NGO gives new lease of life to birds in distress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The recent stormy rains uprooted several trees and broke many branches across the city, disrupting the lives of countless birds that had made these trees their homes. Nests were destroyed, newborn chicks fell to the ground, and many birds were injured or stranded. Fortunately, the Department of Forest and a sensitive, timely rescue operation by a social organisation saved many of these lives.

Volunteers from the organisation Man With Indies scientifically rescued trapped and injured birds and animals from various parts of the city. The injured creatures were safely admitted to a wildlife treatment centre.

Over the past month, more than 28 birds and several reptiles have been successfully rescued. The rescued birds include species such as the Shikra (Hawk), Bulbul, Owl, and Egret.

Bird Rescue Details (Last 15 Days)

Species/ Total Rescued/ Chicks/ Adults/ Under Treatment/ Released

Shikra/7/2/5/5/2

Bulbul/4/4/0/3/1

Owl/1/0/1/1/0

Egret/1/1/1/1/0

All these rescue operations were carried out under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Suwarna Mane and Veterinarian Dr Amit Pardeshi. Ashish Joshi, Head of Man With Indies, has appealed to the public to immediately contact the helpline if any injured or distressed bird or animal is found.