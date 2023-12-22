DoF permits MJP for blasting in eco-sensitive zone

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The construction of Jack Well in Jayakwadi Dam, as a part of New Water Supply Scheme, will gain momentum as the Department of Forest (Wildlife Division) has sanctioned permission to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) for undertaking controlled blasting in the eco-sensitive zone (as the dam falls under the jurisdiction).

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth said that the permission has resolved a major issue. Earlier, after digging for 13 meters deep, the hard surface of black rock has emerged. Hence prevented from undertaking further digging works. Now, the works will gain momentum and will be completed on a war-footing basis, he said.

There is 40 percent water storage in the dam. Earlier, the eight months were spent on constructing the Coffer Dam in this quantity of water. Now the second step of constructing a Jack Well in the dam has been initiated. We have to dig out 19-metres deep, but the work stopped after 13 metres due to black rock surface. The scheme work has to be completed at any cost by December 2024. As a result, the MJP had sought permission from the DoF for undertaking blasting. The permission for control blasting has been granted recently, confirmed the coordinator and project head M B Kazi.

He further said, “ We have completed laying of 25-kms long pipeline, out of 41-kms, of 2500 mm width, between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi. Besides, 90 per cent works of the proposed construction of six water treatment plants (WTPs) on the hill top of the Nakshatrawadi has been done. Besides, out of two, the construction of one master balancing reservoir (MBR) has also been completed. All these works are expected to be completed by July. The laying of internal water supply pipelines in the jurisdiction of the city is also underway. Despite facing odds coming in the way relating to the traffic and construction of cement roads, the works are underway. Acting upon the orders of the High Court, the cement roads are touched (for digging of trench to lay pipeline) only if there is a necessity, it is learnt.

Where are ESRs?

Earlier, it was decided that 11 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) will be handed over to the municipal corporation by the end of December 2023. However, the corporation could get the possession of only one ESR which is situated at Hanuman Tekdi. The possession of ESR at T V Centre is expected to get by next week as presently there is some issue of inlet-outlet pipe at Himayat Baugh, it is said.