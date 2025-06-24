DoF prohibits entry to visitors at Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary from July 1 to Sept 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tourist entry into the Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary will be prohibited from July 1 to September 15, 2025. During this period, both tourists and vehicles will not be allowed inside the sanctuary. As in previous years, the Department of Forest (DoF) is taking this precaution to ensure the protection of seedlings, conservation of new saplings, and the safety of wildlife during the monsoon season.

The monsoon season is crucial for the growth of delicate plants, seeds, and forest trees, and any disturbance can harm the region’s rich biodiversity. The movement of tourists and vehicles during this time can disrupt the natural ecosystem of the forest. In view of this, the DoF has imposed a temporary entry ban on visitors. It has also issued a strict warning that violators will face penal action.

Strict checking at check posts

A driver screening campaign will be conducted at check posts, with forest officials deployed at Hiwarkheda and Puranwadi checkpoints. Necessary instructions have been issued at these locations. An official notification regarding the decision will be released soon, said the Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Mohan Naikwadi.