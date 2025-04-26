DoF seize vehicle transporting coal illegally?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Thursday, the Department of Forest (DoF) seized a vehicle (bearing number MH 20 EL 2045) involved in illegal coal transportation. Acting on a tip-off, the operation was carried out by the Strike Force led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) S G Nandwate and his team on the Seven Hills to Garkheda Road.

As the driver failed to produce any valid permit, both the vehicle and the coal were seized, and a forest offence was registered. The investigation is ongoing, and the seized vehicle has been handed over to the forest guard.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Conservator of Forests Pramodchandra Lakra, Deputy Conservator Suvarna Mane, Assistant Conservator Asha Chavan, and Divisional Forest Officer Kalpana Temgire.

Forest Rangers Kumawat and Kamble, along with Forest Guards Kailas Jadhav, Madhav Totewad, and Ganesh Telangre, participated in the operation. RFO Nandwate said that the team is currently investigating where the charcoal was brought from and where it was being transported to.