DoF starts wildlife census

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The department of forest (DoF) conducts a wildlife census once every four years. Hence the first phase of the census has been done from December 8 to 10. The forest personnel are surveying various beats from morning to evening and noting down their direct observations. The second phase of the census will be carried out from December 11 to 13, said the DoF sources.

A team of trained personnel investigated signs such as scat, pugmarks, resting spots, water sources, movement paths, livestock kills, etc. Detailed documentation will be carried out by 200 staff officers to determine which animals reside in the forest area and what their estimated numbers might be.

Meanwhile, the DoF have not shared their report and findings gathered till date. However, based on accounts from local residents and farmers, the presence of leopards is being sensed in several places. In recent times, attacks on livestock and a few incidents posing danger to people indicate increased movement of leopards.

Great help in controlling man-animal conflict…

This census underway in the district will provide clear insights into the presence of wildlife and movement of leopards, tigers, and other wildlife in forest areas. It will greatly aid in forest protection and in controlling human–wildlife conflict.

“The wildlife census conducted every four years is currently underway. Our team is conducting the census with full capacity. The information collected will be released soon,” said the range forest officer (RFO) Sagar Kute.