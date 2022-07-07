Domestic gas cylinder prices continue to be dearer

Aurangabad, July 7:

The Petroleum companies have increased the domestic cooking gas prices by Rs 50 again. The gas cylinders continue the burnt of inflation to the common people as Rs 244 has increased on a gas cylinder in the past one year since April, 2021. The prices of the gas cylinder have increased by Rs 153 on three occasions since last year. Lokmat Times takes the views of a cross-section of society on the frequent price hike.

Bhalchandra Kango, Labour Leader: The government is inactive and ignorant towards the issue of inflation, which is a concern to the common people. It is high time that all the countries in the world should consider the issue of inflation with serious concern as the economies of all the countries are getting collapsed. More, the price hike is a deliberate attempt of the government to divert the attention of the public from the issues like BJP Spokesperson, Udaypur, Angipath, etc, and creating a confusing situation in the country. The monthly budget of the house is affected due to inflation.

Shobha Ankuse, Ujwala Scheme Beneficiary: Ujwala Scheme initiated by the union government for the poor people is a farce. The government has announced to provide gas cylinders at cheaper prices. People enrolled in the scheme by paying just Rs 100 and received the cylinder. However, they have to purchase the cylinder at the same prices as applicable to the general public. I need one cylinder for three months and four in a year. However, the prices are so high that I cannot afford them. Moreover, kerosene is not available as it is banned and even the wood is not available for cooking.

Nitin Solanke, Vice President, Council for protection of Rights - Grahak Bharti: The government and the petroleum companies are not serious about curbing the black marketing of gas cylinders. The black-marketing causes losses to around Rs 4,000 crores. If a biometric system of cylinder distribution is implemented, the black-marketing will be stopped and the government will not have to increase the price of cylinders frequently. We have submitted a memorandum in this regard to the union government. Several accidents have occurred while refilling the gas illegally in vehicles and several innocent people have lost their lives.

Shraddha Mayee, Home Maker: The domestic cooking gas cylinder which was for around Rs 700, a year back has crossed the Rs 1,000 mark in one year. Not only the gas, but the prices of all things have increased. The frequent price hike hampers the monthly budget. Moreover, extra money has to be paid to the delivery boy. Gas cylinder is the essential commodity and hence we have to purchase despite the price hike. Still, the government is ignorant about reducing the prices stating various reasons. The income sources however have not increased as compared to inflation.