Domestic tourist giving miss to Unesco heritage marvel - Ajanta Caves!

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Once a major draw for travellers, the world heritage Ajanta Caves is witnessing a worrying decline in domestic footfall. Data from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) shows that for the past three years, Ajanta has slipped to the fourth position among five ticketed monuments in the district — behind Ellora Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, and even Daulatabad Fort.

Every year, lakhs of Indian tourists throng Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhileAurangabad) — the “Tourism Capital” — especially during Diwali and the summer vacation season. Yet, Ajanta Caves appears to be losing its appeal among homegrown travellers. (see data).

Falling domestic numbers

Indian tourist visits to Ajanta Caves over the last three years have remained stagnant — 3.96 lakh (2022-23), 4.42 lakh (2023-24), and 4.40 lakh (2024-25). In contrast, Daulatabad Fort continues to attract higher numbers — 5.03 lakh, 5.31 lakh, and 5.10 lakh during the same period. Meanwhile, the domestic visitors at Ellora Caves are about 15 lakh domestic visitors annually and Bibi ka Maqbara is over 10 lakh Indian visitors annually.

Foreign visitors show growing interest

Interestingly, foreign tourist arrivals at Ajanta have seen a steady rise — 7,214 in 2022-23; 12,059 in 2023-24; and 13,372 in 2024-25 — making it the second most visited site for international travelers after Ellora Caves. Most foreign visitors include researchers, art historians, and cultural enthusiasts.

Box 1

We are doing our job: ASI

“We are focused on preserving the monuments for future generations and ensuring visitors — domestic or international — have a hassle-free experience on the campus. Our core task is to maintain the heritage’s beauty and authenticity,”

— Dr. Shiv Kumar Bhagat, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle).

Box 2

Spiritual tourism driving Ellora crowds: DoT

“The heavy rush at Ellora Caves is largely due to nearby spiritual destinations such as Grishneshwar Temple, Jain temples, Bhadra Maruti, and the Dargah of Hazrat Zar Zari Zar Baksh in the vicinity. Most tourists on short two-day packages skip Ajanta altogether,” says Vijay Jadhav, Deputy Director, Maharashtra Tourism.

Box 3

Poor road access keeping tourists away

“The absence of a proper motorable road to Ajanta for the past seven years is a major hurdle. Bridge construction near Sillod and Ajanta is still incomplete. Shirdi pilgrims, while returning south, find it easier to visit Ellora and Bibi ka Maqbara, which are en route — leaving Ajanta out of their itinerary,” explained a senior Tourist Guide Amod Basole.