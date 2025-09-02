‘Donate eyes to continue seeing world even after death’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Archana Patil Vare has appealed to the citizens to take a pledge to donate eyes. She said, “ To cure blindness caused by corneal opacity, the only way is to transplant the cornea of a deceased donor through eye donation. By donating eyes, one can give the gift of sight and, even after death, continue to “see” the beautiful world. Hence eye donation is the need of the hour.”

On the occasion of the Eye Donation Fortnight, a lecture by Dr. Archana Patil on “Eye Donation and Eye Care” was organised today at the District Collector’s Office. District Collector Deelip Swami presided over the function. Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, district supply officer Pravin Phulari, deputy collectors Dr. Suchita Shinde, Eknath Bangale, sub-divisional officer Dr Vyanket Rathod, ophthalmologist Dr. Shobha Zanwar, and others were present.

Dr Patil said that the prevalence of blindness due to corneal opacity is high in India, and about 1% of the affected are young children. “ Every year, around 30,000 people require corneal transplants, but in reality, only about 3,000 corneas are made available. Hence, it is essential to spread awareness about eye donation. Anyone can donate eyes. Within six hours after death, eyes can be removed by a registered medical officer. Therefore, one should register their names for eye donation. After death, the donation is carried out by contacting the nearest eye bank through the deceased’s relatives,” she explained.

A street play to create awareness on eye donation was also presented on the occasion. Eknath Bangale made introductory remarks. District Collector Deelip Swami, in his address, urged everyone to take the pledge of eye donation. Officials and employees of the District Collector’s Office were present during the event.