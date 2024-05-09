Don’t believe in rumours about SSC & HSC result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) urged the students not to believe in rumours about the declaration of SSC and HSC results.

It may be noted that there is a fake circular about the date of SSC and HSC results are viral on social media. The MSBSHSE officers said that the date of the results would be announced officially soon.

They said that no one should believe in circular and result schedules being viral on social media.

The result can be announced any time after May 20, but, the exact dates were not declared yet. The officers expressed the possibility of declaring the result of both SSC and HSC in the current month.