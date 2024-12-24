Don’t dare sell nylon manja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite the ban on the use of nylon manja, if its production, sale, and use continue, strict action will be taken against the offenders, as per the orders received from the Police Commissioner. Following this directive, Police Inspector (PI) Krishna Shinde and his team conducted a surprise raid on 24 courier centres in the industrial area on Tuesday (December 24). They carried out inspections and issued written notices to ensure that no transportation of manja takes place in future.

It is noteworthy that if any shopkeeper or individual is found selling nylon manja, a charge of 'culpable homicide' will be filed against him, warned Shinde. With the Makar Sankranti festival approaching, kite and manja shops have sprung up at various places in the market.

In light of this, and following orders from senior authorities to ban the sale of Chinese manja, nylon manja, and glass-coated manja, strict action will be taken against violators. On Tuesday, PI Shinde, along with PSI Pravin Patharkar, Sandip Kale and the team comprising Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, and Bablu Thorat, conducted raids on around 24 courier centres in the industrial area. However, since no manja was found at any of the locations, the officers issued notices, warning them and stressing the importance of adhering to the ban on manja sales.

Action against parents

Strict action is being taken against those involved in the sale and use of nylon manja. In the future, not only will action be taken against those flying kites with nylon manja, but also against their parents, underlined the police inspector.