Don't fall prey to false promises of Mahayuti: Vilas Autade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Don't fall prey to BJP-Mahayuti Government's false promises. I will do all-round development of the Constituency with everyone,” said Vilas Autade, the candidate of Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from Phulambri Constituency during his visit to villages on Tuesday.

He also interacted with the voters from the villages like Maholi, Shamwadi, Pirwadi, Mandki, Pokhari, Gopalpur, Krishnapurwadi, Kolthanwadi, Kuber Gevrai, Jaipur and Bangaon in Phulambri Constituency.

He said BJP has been in power in the State and Center for the last ten years.

“BJP only cheated farmers, farm labourers and the poor. All of them are in poor condition. There is no required price for agricultural produce. Inflation is increasing. When elections were around the corner, the Government introduced the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ scheme. On the other hand, the salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers has been stopped. This is Government’s ‘Jumlebazi,” he said.

Nana Palaskar, Shankarao Thombare, Santosh Shejul, Baban Kundare, Gajanan Mate and others were present. Meanwhile, BJP workers such as Ramdas Bhalerao, Charan Kakarwal, and Raju Bhalerao from Krishnapurwadi joined the Congress under the leadership of Vilas Autade.