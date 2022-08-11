Don't fly high like a balloon

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Everyone wants to reach great heights of success in life. While reaching this height, many people forget about their roots. Fly high like a balloon, but remember its flight is temporary. As the air escapes from the balloon, the balloon falls to the ground. Against it is a tree that blossoms, grows tall, keeping its root firm underground. So he has no fear of falling, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagar Maharaj in the fourth session of the Dnyan Ganga Mahotsav held at Hirachand Kasliwal prangan on Wednesday. Acharya further said that wells that forget their source, become dry. A tree that loses its connection with its roots, withers away. A person who forgets his source of inspiration, the happiness in his life goes away. People pour water on it, which bears fruit and flowers. People don't water him who doesn't bear fruit and flowers. So keep your roots, only then can we thrive in life. Dilip Modi, Sarla Modi, Milind Kaleshwar, Sanjay Mantri and others were present on the occasion.