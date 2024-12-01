Don't get upset, start working afresh: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Elections come and go. We have to try with full strength and honesty in every election. We tried in the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly elections, but, we did not succeed. We should not get upset about the defeat. We should start working again with full strength,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) here on Sunday.He was speaking at a conference organised at Maulana Azad Research Centre on Sunday for office-bearers and activists. Owaisi said that when elections come, one realises who are one's supporters and opponents.

Without taking the naming of a leader, he said that those who worked against the AIMIM would never be taken back into the party in the future.

“You know what it means that this hall is jam-packed even after the defeat in the election. Do not break ties with the common people, the poor and the labourers. Be with them in their happiness and sorrow,” he said.

He also indicated that the activists and leaders should start working towards the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections.

AIMIM State president Imtiaz Jaleel said that doubts were expressed about EVMs in the elections and there was chaos at the polling stations.

“To avoid all the controversial issues, the matter of the Ajmer Dargah was raised,” he said. He said that if he could take the initiative to save the Ram temple in Kiradpura, he would also go to save the Ajmer Dargah.

“Candidates should not think that the votes they got in the Assembly elections are theirs. These are the votes of the party,” he said. Imtiaz Jaleel said the one who got 80,000 votes came down to 5,000 votes today.