“Don’t lose hope, we’re here…really!”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district administration rolled out Diwali kits for families of 267 farmers who tragically ended their lives because nothing says “we care” like a pre-packed gift kit on Thursday.

“Don’t lose hope. The administration and society are with you,” said District Collector Deelip Swami, handing over essentials to 109 families from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Paithan, and Phulambri talukas. The kits included groceries, Diwali supplies, and Rabi season seed packets courtesy of the Marathwada Rural Development Organization and Ghushneshwar Jyotirling Sansthan. Swami stressed that officials, citizens, and social organizations stand by grieving families, while government schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravan Bal Yojana offered additional support. Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate inaugurated and coordinated the event, assisted by Additional Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Sangita Rathod, Neelam Bafna, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Yogita Khatavkar, and Mansukh Jhambad. Across the district, 267 families are set to benefit: 39 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 30 in Phulambri, 40 in Paithan, 62 in Silod, 12 in Soygaon, 36 in Kannad, 4 in Khultabad, 10 in Vaijapur, and 34 in Gangapur. Thursday saw 109 families receive aid, with the rest scheduled for Friday.

