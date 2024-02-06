Don’t make consumers live in darkness for overdue bills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “As per the directives of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), Mahavitaran is obliged to provide quality electricity. For that, it is necessary to install a power quality control device, but no such device has been installed anywhere in the State by the electricity. On the other hand, the connection of labourers, workers and common people is being discontinued due to non-payment of electricity bills,” said MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav while interacting with citizens organised in Pandharpur on Tuesday.

He urged citizens to directly complain in the consumer forum against the discontinuation of the connection. Jadhav said that if the Mahavitaran contractors dared to cut power to citizens, he would try to get cancelled their electricity distribution licences.

Former Sarpanch Akhtar Shaikh, Gram Panchayat members Roshan Shah, Javed Shaikh, Amerkhan Pathan and others were present. Jadhav raised the question that when the electricity bill is overdue, by what rule do they cut the electricity supply of people?