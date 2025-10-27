Don’t panic , 85% of breast lumps are normal

Three-day National Conference to hold in-depth discussions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A common belief is that every lump in the breast indicates cancer. However, experts emphasize that this is not true and there is no need to panic. Out of 100 patients who develop a breast lump, 85 have benign (non-cancerous) lumps, and only about 15 are diagnosed with breast cancer.

These facts were shared by the head of the radiology department at GMCH and organizing secretary of the upcoming national conference Dr. Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar . She informed that key outcomes of the conference discussions will later be used as guidelines for breast cancer diagnosis and management.

The 12th National Conference of the Breast Imaging Society of India will be held in the city from October 31 to November 2, with the theme “Screening to Survival.” Experts from India and other countries will participate. A special panel discussion on “Mapping of Breast Cancer Screening in India” will also be held, and its conclusions will form the basis for future national guidelines. Around 300 to 350 doctors are expected to attend, Dr. Rote-Kaginalkar added.

Skill upgradation for technicians

Ahead of the conference, a Skill Upgradation Workshop was organized for radiology technicians at GMCH on Sunday. The workshop was inaugurated by joint director of the regional office of the medical education department, Dr. Shilpa Domkundwar, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dr. Anjali Vasdikar, Dr. Rajendra Kalantri, Dr. Megha Vani, Dr. Ajay Ware, Dr. Sonali Sabu. Nearly 60 technicians participated in the training.

Photo Caption:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dr. Shilpa Domkundwar, Dr. Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, and Dr. Anjali Vasdikar lighting the ceremonial lamp during the inauguration.