Don't put philosophy aside considering complicated

“In France, philosophy is a mandatory subject for students until the 12th standard, while in our country, philosophy departments are being closed. Everyone is a philosopher. We try to understand it a little bit for ourselves. We have made it very difficult or complicated. Therefore, don't put philosophy aside,” said Sharad Baviskar, a professor and philosopher at JNU in Delhi.

He as speaking in a seminar organised on 'Understanding Western Philosophy' at Gandhi Bhavan in Samarthagar on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi jointly by Progressive Writers' Association, Lok Samvad Foundation and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Fund Centre.

