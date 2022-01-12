Door to door survey of properties attracts opposition

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has appointed various agencies to conduct physical survey of properties visiting door to door (physical survey) in the city. The agencies started their work in Zone Numbers 3 and 4, but referring to Covid-19 situations, some former public representatives have opposed the survey during the last 10 days . The opposition was faced in Shatabdinagar (Zone No.3) and Pawannagar (in Zone No.4).

There are 2.80 lakh properties on AMC record and it is believed that there would be around4.5 lakh properties (including commercial) in the city. The survey is a part of GIS mapping of properties in the city. The ASCDCL has started the task in 2021. In first phase, the sattelite images of the city have been procured from NRSC-Hyderabad and the drone survey was done in the second phase. The third phase include physical survey of properties. The survey include door to door visit, take measurement of each property (which ever type of construction), verify the old tax levied by AMC, note down the change in the utility of property (like from residential to commercial or semi commercial) and then recommend the justified tax accordingly. Moreover, if the property is not taxable then the team will bring them under the ambit of property tax.

The survey was inaugurated by the guardian minister Subhash Desai while he was in the city during the last week. The private agency has deployed 250 personnel for the survey. They have been provided identity cards and uniforms so that they do not face any hindrance in their field work. Surprisingly, the opposition is not from the common people, but from the former public representatives. The AMC and ASCDCL officials tried to convince them but was in vain.

Security to surveyors

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner, A K Pandey, who is also the ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) has forwarded the list of surveyors (with cell numbers) to the commissioner of police. He requested to look into the matter so that the surveyors do not face any opposition in their work.