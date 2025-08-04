DoP introduces advance postal technology in all post offices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The inauguration of an advanced system marking a new direction in the digital transformation of the Department of Posts was held with enthusiasm at the Head Post Office (HPO) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday. The event commenced at 11 am with the lighting of the lamp by Director of Postal Services (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Region) Dr Ajinkya Kale.

While speaking at the event, Dr Kale highlighted the significance of the Advanced Post Technology – IT 2.0 system and stressed that this new system will be a milestone in the digitisation of the DoP and has the potential to provide fast, transparent, and integrated services to the valued customers. Various services such as customer service, tracking systems, and financial transactions will now be conveniently available on a single platform. He also emphasized that this system will be particularly effective in bridging the digital divide between rural and urban areas.

The Assistant Director (Postal Services) M S Wange, Senior Superintendent of Posts G Hariprasad, Chief Postmaster S L Bansode, and many other officers and employees were present. The programme was compered by Sahadev Satpute, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Anil Shelke.

The roll out of an IT 2.0 application in the form of Advance Postal Technology (APT) application has been introduced in all the post offices of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts from August 4.