DoP introduces fast track APT application to offer quality service

Lokmat News Network

Bhusawal:

The Department of Posts (DoP) has vowed to roll out the next generation APT (Advanced Postal Technology) application, across all post offices in RMS ‘L’ Division in Bhusawal from July 22.

Henceforth, no public transactions will be carried out at the post (RMS) offices in Bhusawal Division between July 19 and 21 (3 days). The first phase roll out is being done under the supervision of the Superintendent of RMS ‘L’ Division (Bhusawal) B H Nagargoje. Till date, the post offices were using an ECS-SAP application which was designed in 2017.

This temporary suspension of services for three days is being done to facilitate data migration, system validations, and configuration processes, ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently,” said the reliable sources.