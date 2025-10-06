DoP to collect parcels; mails from doorstep at affordable cost

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move to make postal services more customer-centric, the India Post has launched a new doorstep pickup service that allows postmen to collect letters and parcels directly from customers’ homes. The service, aimed at offering greater convenience, especially to senior citizens, women, and busy individuals, requires customers to simply book a pickup through the dedicated portal, the rest will be handled by the postal staff.

Charges and Benefits

Pickup Fee: ₹50: Customers sending items or parcels worth less than ₹500 will be charged a nominal pickup fee of ₹50. Charges may vary slightly for parcels of higher value or weight.

Online payment available: Customers can check applicable postage or parcel rates online and pay using UPI or other digital payment options.

Key benefits of the customer portal

Saves Time: No need to stand in queues at post offices.

Reduces Travel Costs: Eliminates the need to visit the post office.

Live Parcel Tracking: Customers can track the real-time location of their parcels after booking.

Over 1,200 Citizens Benefited in 3 Months

A senior postal official said that the service, launched as a pilot project, has seen a positive response. “More than 1,200 people have successfully used this doorstep pickup service in the last three months. We are confident the number will grow significantly,” he said.

Festive Season Advantage

The deputy postmaster Prakash Ahire said, “With this digital initiative, India Post has emerged as a strong competitor to private courier companies in the e-commerce space. The public can now avail faster, safer, and highly reliable services at affordable rates, especially during the festive season.”