DoP vows to achieve 100 pc accuracy in delivering mail/parcel daily

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If you are expecting to receive any mail or parcel, then do not get surprised if you start receiving frequent alert SMS on your mobile updating the status; name of postman delivering it; time of receiving; time of delivery at your doorstep, etc. These messages are a part of an initiative launched by the Department of Post (DoP) to render quality service to its customers at par with rivals in the business and prove ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahi’.

The DoP has established Mail Monitoring Units (MMU) in the jurisdiction of all directorates/circles/regions and divisions in Maharashtra. A team of competent officials has been deployed to ensure the operations and delivery of mail/parcel is smooth on a daily basis. They have to resolve hindrances causing delay in the delivery on top priority.

According to sources in the Head Post Office (HPO, Juna Bazaar), “ Two MMUs have been constituted in Aurangabad. One is in the office of the Postmaster General (PMG) and second is at the Division Office. The PMG office will be monitoring the mail/parcel of the region, while the division office will cover Aurangabad and Jalna districts.”

The MMUs came into existence in July 2023. The training has also been imparted to all vertical heads. Accordingly, the monitoring of mails and parcels is done daily since then. The present accuracy in delivering mail/parcel falls between 85 and 90 per cent. The aim is to achieve 100 pc accuracy by delivering on the same day,” stressed the DoP sources.

5-days a week a hindrance?

Another HPO source added, "The main hindrance faced by DoP is that the government offices functions for 5-days week, while DoP works for 6-days week. Hence the mail/parcel lies undelivered for two days (Saturday and Sunday). The office is working upon it to find a way out."

HPO’s senior postmaster Shakeel Shaikh refused to elaborate in detail saying the MMU aims to achieve 100 percent accuracy in the delivery (mail/parcel) segment.