DoT orders implementation of HC directives prohibiting functions within monuments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Department of Tourism (DoT) has issued a letter alerting the custodian of the state-protected monuments to implement the order of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court prohibiting from organising any festival, function, celebration, and conference in the premises of the state protected monuments including the Sunehri Mahal.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been left incomplete today, as a result, the next hearing has been scheduled to be held on April 10.

When the litigation came up for hearing on Monday, the litigator Yogesh Bolkar submitted photos in the court highlighting the pathetic condition of Sunehri Mahal, the straying of animals on the premises, the pathetic condition of canons, lying of sculptures (preserved by the State Archaeology) on the rear side of the monument, growing of wild trees around the Sunheri Mahal, etc.

Taking serious cognizance of the photos, the panel comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi raised a question on the upkeep of the city’s heritage gates, Panchakki, Naher-e-Ambari, Salim Ali Lake, Ellora Caves, Ajanta Caves etc.

Meanwhile, the representative of the government office brought to the notice of the court that the Department of Archaeology had invited a tender of Rs 2.93 crore to undertake the repairing and maintenance of Sunehri Mahal and also submitted the letter issued by the Department of Tourism (DoT) directing the implementation of HC orders on March 22. Adv Bolkar is assisted by Adv Vishnu Madan Patil.