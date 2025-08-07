DoT to conduct workshop for adventure tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT) will be conducting a guidance workshop for the tourists desirous to enjoy adventure tourism in the region.

The press release issued by the office of the Deputy Director (Tourism) stated there is a growing trend amongst groups and tourists to enjoy adventure tourism through trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, etc. The adventure trip may turn into a nightmare or any untoward incident may occur if things go wrong due to absence of proper planning and management.

DoT will be conducting a 4-day training workshop on adventure tourism. The workshop aims to equip participants with essential knowledge, hands-on skills, and safety practices required for outdoor adventure activities. The desirous participants will be briefed upon camp set up, sanitation, hygiene, food arrangements in outdoor environments, terrain and climate considerations, types of geographical areas suitable for rock climbing, impact of weather conditions (heat, cold, rain, wind), equipment usage, controlled ascent/descent techniques, insect bites, how to cope up with dehydration, first aid and emergency response etc.

The practical session will be held at a hill station. The professional trainers and experts will guide and supervise rock climbing, rappelling activities. They will also guide on how to experience the high altitude adventure and rescue operations.

Deputy Director Vijay Jadhav has appealed to the desirous participants to contact the office of the Directorate of Tourism, Railway Station road, for workshop on adventure tourism.

To enjoy adventure tourism, the visitors mostly rush to visit or trek on the mountain range of Rajgad, Raigad, Harishchandragad, Kalsubai, Devgiri, Bhangsimata, Gogababa tekdi etc.