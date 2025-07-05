Double break-in at auto unit; ₹4.64 lakh raw material stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves struck twice at the Aurangabad Auto Ancillary Company in Waluj MIDC, making away with raw materials worth Rs 4.64 lakh during two pre-dawn break-ins on June 28 and July 2.

The theft came to light when supervisor Amit Patil noticed missing stock after arriving at work on July 2. A review of CCTV footage showed four unidentified men with faces covered entering the premises and stealing materials. Further footage revealed a similar theft had taken place in the early hours of June 28 through an open section of the production unit. Company manager Yogesh Kawade has filed a complaint at MIDC Waluj police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the serial break-ins.