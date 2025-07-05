Double break-in at auto unit; ₹4.64 lakh raw material stolen
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 5, 2025 21:05 IST2025-07-05T21:05:17+5:302025-07-05T21:05:17+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Thieves struck twice at the Aurangabad Auto Ancillary Company in Waluj MIDC, making away with raw materials ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thieves struck twice at the Aurangabad Auto Ancillary Company in Waluj MIDC, making away with raw materials worth Rs 4.64 lakh during two pre-dawn break-ins on June 28 and July 2.
The theft came to light when supervisor Amit Patil noticed missing stock after arriving at work on July 2. A review of CCTV footage showed four unidentified men with faces covered entering the premises and stealing materials. Further footage revealed a similar theft had taken place in the early hours of June 28 through an open section of the production unit. Company manager Yogesh Kawade has filed a complaint at MIDC Waluj police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the serial break-ins.Open in app