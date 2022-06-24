Downpour disrupts water supply of the city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 24:

The water supply of the city faces disruption for myriad reasons each day. On Thursday midnight, a technical snag that had emerged in the pump house at Pharola water treatment plant of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) witnessed disruption in water supply in the city on Friday. The AMC was unable to supply water in many areas of the city as per their scheduled time as it took three and a half hours to repair the snag.

It may be noted that the water is lifted from the Jayakwadi Dam through two main pipelines of 700 mm and 1400 mm sizes. The AMC lifts a quantity of 56 MLD and 100 MLD and transports it to the treatment plant. Later on, the water is supplied to the different parts of the city including Cidco-Hudco.

It so happened that the insulator on the main 33 KV cable conductor, which supplies power to the treatment plant, got damaged on Thursday at 10 pm.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technicians and engineers were alerted immediately. It took three hours and 20 minutes to repair the snag. The power supply got restored at 1.20 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the AMC during these hours, could not fill water up to their brims in elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) of the city. Hence the water distribution system got paralysed on Friday and many parts of the city could not get water in their taps on time. They received late by a few hours.