Downpour in four districts of Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:As of Thursday morning, heavy rainfall was recorded in 57 circles across four districts of the Marathwada region. These include 5 circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 3 in Jalna, 9 in Hingoli, and a significant 40 circles in Nanded. The remaining districts experienced light to moderate and steady showers. For the past two days, the region has been witnessing cloudy weather with limited sunshine. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Nanded and Hingoli districts.

June ending, yet Marathwada still thirsty

Despite June nearing its end, water supply through tankers is still ongoing in 268 villages of Marathwada, using 424 tankers. This includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s 148 villages and 23 hamlets (228 tankers), Jalna: 109 villages and 23 hamlets (181 tankers), Parbhani: 8 tankers, Hingoli: 2 tankers and Nanded: 5 tankers.

38 pc water storage in regional dams

Currently, the 11 major dams and reservoirs in Marathwada, including Jayakwadi, collectively hold about 38 pc water storage. Jayakwadi Dam alone has received 39.75 TMC of water this monsoon season.

Box

Compared to the regional annual average of 679 mm, only 96 mm of rainfall has been received so far in Marathwada.

Rainfall Till Date by District (in mm):

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 120 mm

Jalna: 99 mm

Beed: 56 mm

Latur: 72 mm

Dharashiv: 96 mm

Nanded: 136 mm

Parbhani: 68 mm

Hingoli: 117 mm

Average: 96 mm