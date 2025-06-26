Downpour in four districts of Marathwada
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 26, 2025 22:05 IST2025-06-26T22:05:08+5:302025-06-26T22:05:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:As of Thursday morning, heavy rainfall was recorded in 57 circles across four districts of the Marathwada region. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:As of Thursday morning, heavy rainfall was recorded in 57 circles across four districts of the Marathwada region. These include 5 circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 3 in Jalna, 9 in Hingoli, and a significant 40 circles in Nanded. The remaining districts experienced light to moderate and steady showers. For the past two days, the region has been witnessing cloudy weather with limited sunshine. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Nanded and Hingoli districts.
June ending, yet Marathwada still thirsty
Despite June nearing its end, water supply through tankers is still ongoing in 268 villages of Marathwada, using 424 tankers. This includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s 148 villages and 23 hamlets (228 tankers), Jalna: 109 villages and 23 hamlets (181 tankers), Parbhani: 8 tankers, Hingoli: 2 tankers and Nanded: 5 tankers.
38 pc water storage in regional dams
Currently, the 11 major dams and reservoirs in Marathwada, including Jayakwadi, collectively hold about 38 pc water storage. Jayakwadi Dam alone has received 39.75 TMC of water this monsoon season.
Box
Compared to the regional annual average of 679 mm, only 96 mm of rainfall has been received so far in Marathwada.
Rainfall Till Date by District (in mm):
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 120 mm
Jalna: 99 mm
Beed: 56 mm
Latur: 72 mm
Dharashiv: 96 mm
Nanded: 136 mm
Parbhani: 68 mm
Hingoli: 117 mm
Average: 96 mmOpen in app