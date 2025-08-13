DPC gets Rs 220 Cr after 4 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After waiting for four months, the District Planning Committee (DPC) has received 30 per cent of the funds, i.e. Rs 220 crore, in the first phase.

With the receipt of funds, various proposals that have been pending for many months are likely to get a boost. Although a fund of Rs 220 crore has been received, the liability is Rs 210 crore.

The DPC was approved Rs 735 crore fund for the general plan for the year 2025-26.

Although an increased fund of Rs 75 crore was approved compared to the previous year, not a single rupee has been received for four months. Despite receiving proposals for many development works, no work was approved due to a lack of funds. Earlier, the DPC meeting was held in June. Now, the meeting will be held next week.