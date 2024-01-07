DPC scrambles to approve projects before election code

Sanction development projects before the end of January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : With the specter of the Lok Sabha elections and a potential code of conduct looming, the District Planning Committee (DPC) is racing against time to sanction development projects before the end of January. The committee, chaired by Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, will hold its final meeting of the financial year today, sparking concerns about hasty decisions and heated debates.

While some funds have been distributed and certain projects are underway, the DPC's funding for the district remains incompletely planned. This has raised eyebrows, as the code of conduct could severely restrict the committee's activities after its implementation.

Adding to the concerns is a recent incident in Hingoli, where a DPC meeting erupted into a dispute between Minister Abdul Sattar and MP Hemant Patil over fund allocation. A similar clash could potentially mar today's meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Despite the challenges, the administration is determined to disburse funds and complete works before the code of conduct takes effect. Projects worth Rs 560 crore have been fully planned, including those in the government medical college, civil hospital, dental college, and electric vehicle purchases. Additionally, Rs 5 crore each has been sanctioned for the police commissionerate and rural superintendent of police's office, while Rs 250 crore is provisioned for the Zilla Parishad.

According to sources, the DPC's decisions today will be under intense scrutiny. The stakes are high, as timely completion of these projects holds significant implications for the district's development. It remains to be seen whether the committee can navigate the challenges and make sound decisions amidst the looming electoral constraints.