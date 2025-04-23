DPR of Mukundnagar underpass ready

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An underpass will be built under the railway tracks in Mukundnagar. The DPR of the project has been prepared. This underpass will be developed in such a way that school buses can pass through it. After the approval of this ‘DPR’, the tender process will be implemented,” said officers from South Central Railway (SCR).

Citizens living in the area from Mukundwadi Railway Station to Railway Gate (no. 56) have to face inconvenience to travel to and from the city. There are long queues of vehicles during the arrival of trains. Therefore, citizens have been demanding the construction of an underpass at this place for many years.

In line with this demand, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of SCR inspected Railway Gate (No. 56) a month and a half ago. Now, the decision to build this underpass was approved. If the underpass is built, this area will be directly connected to Balapur and the surrounding area.

Repair work has not started

The railway officers informed that due to urgent maintenance and repair work on the railway line between Chikalthana-Karmad, the railway gate (number 56) at Mukundnagar will be closed for traffic from April 23r to 27 April. But this work had not started till evening. Therefore, traffic was continuing as usual through the railway gate.