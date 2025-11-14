DPR prepared for 5,000 new health centres and sub-centres in Maharashtra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Around 5,000 new health centres and sub-centres are set to be established across urban and rural areas in the state. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this initiative has been prepared and will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, informed secretary of the Public Health Department, Dr. Nipun Vinayak .

On Friday, a state-level workshop on the topic “Empowerment of Adolescents” was organised in the city by the Health Department and UNICEF Maharashtra, with Dr. Vinayak as the chief guest. During this event, he shared details about the upcoming health centres.

The workshop was attended by director Dr. Vijay Kandevad, adolescent health expert Dr. Anju Uppal, deputy director Dr. Kanchan Vanore, Dr. Kailas Bawiskar, civil surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, district health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, Dr. Santosh Kadale, adv. Vijayashree Gadad and others.

Dr. Vinayak said that data had been collected to identify areas where health centres and sub-centres are inadequate as per population needs. Based on this, a DPR for both urban and rural regions has been prepared.

Social media, addiction, mental health concerns…

The workshop involved discussions on health issues faced by adolescents. Dr. Nipun Vinayak said that today’s adolescent challenges are different from the past. Issues such as social media influence, addiction, and mental health concerns are now prominent.

However, he noted that adolescents alone cannot be blamed and parents and adults also share responsibility.

To address adolescent health needs, the Public Health Department runs initiatives such as Adolescent Health Clinics and the National Kishor Shakti Programme.

Officials and staff along with Public Health Department secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak during the workshop on adolescent health.