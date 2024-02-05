Dr Abdullah Chaoush given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shaikh Abdullah (Chaoush), head of the History Department of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women was given a farewell in a programme held at the college recently on his retirement after 39 years of service. College principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the function. The dignitaries honoured Dr Shaikh Abdullah along with his wife Shakera Begum.

Dr Shaikh Abdullah started his career at Zilla Parishad School (Dongaon, Jalna) in 1985. He worked as Junior Lecturer, between 1994 and 2015 and Assistant Professor and Head of the History Department of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College from 2016 to January 2024. Vice Principal Dr Vidyaa Paradhan Madam, Dr. Tanmay Paithankar and others were present.