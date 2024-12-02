Dr Abhijit Shelke appointed Mgmt Sci Dept director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Abhijit Shelke was appointed the director of the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment.

Dr Shelke has been teaching in the Department for the past two decades. Currently, he is a senior professor and has worked in different posts like Senator, dean and director.

He is also on the Board of Studies of different universities including Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra National Law University and Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development.

He took the charge of the post from Dr Farooque Khan on Monday. Dr Shelke has also obtained two patents and completed one big project from the University Grants Commission.