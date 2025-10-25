Dr. Ajay Chandanwale appointed as acting vice-chancellor of MUHS
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Maharashtra university of health sciences (MUHS) chancellor and state governor Acharya Devvrat has handed over the additional charge of vice-chancellor to Dr Ajay Chandanwale, director of medical education and research, Mumbai. The post became vacant after the tenure of lt. gen. (retd.) Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar ended.