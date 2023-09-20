Dr Ajit Shroff passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ajit Shroff (77), the son of veteran freedom fighter and leader of Marathwada Liberation Movement Govindbhai Shroff, passed away at 10 am, on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. He was also the medical director of the MGM Medical College and Hospital.

The last rites were performed on him at the Kailasnagar crematorium this evening. He is survived by his wife Dr Usha Shroff, son Dr Gautam Shroff, daughter Dr Shivani, daughter-in-law Dr Rupal and extended family.

Dr Ajit was born on September 15, 1946. He obtained an MBBS degree from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) of the city in 1969 and MS (Anatomy) in 1978.

On the completion of his education, he joined the GMCH as an assistant professor. He further worked as a professor and dean of the same medical college. After his retirement, he worked at MGM Medical College as a professor, dean and medical officer.