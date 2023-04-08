Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Mahasamiti office to be inaugurated today

Union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad and other dignitaries to be present

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will inaugurate the central office of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Mahotsav Mahasamiti at Motiwala complex, Nirala Bazar on Sunday at 5 pm. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre will preside over.

The 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will have various social oriented activities and cultural programmes. union minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, cooperation minister Atul Save, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, leader of opposition in legislative council MLC Ambadas Danve, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, former minister Gangadhar Gade and others will be present on the occasion.