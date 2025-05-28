Dr Amrutkar appointed as director of Research Centre on Rural Problems

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Prashant Amrutkar was appointed as Director of Rashtrasant Gadge Maharaj Rural Problems Research Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He is a senior professor in the Department of Political Science and also holds the additional charge of the post of Registrar.

The post of the director fell vacant after Dr Ram Chavan was appointed as Principal of Muktanand College. Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari made this appointment Dr Amrutkar has been working in the field of teaching and research for the last 25 years.