Dr Amrutkar appointed as Head of Pol Sci Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Prashant Amrutkar has been appointed as Head of the Department of Political Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He has been working as the Registrar since January 2024.

The appointment was made by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Dr Amrutkar took the charge from his outgoing counterpart, Dr Shujaudin Shakir.

He has also worked as a Senior Professor, Head of the Political Science Department, and Dean of the Humanities faculty. He is also working as the Director of Sant Gadge Baba Rural Problems Research Centre. Dr Amritkar has been working in the field of teaching and research for the last 25 years.