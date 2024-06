Dr Anand Deshmukh appointed Law Dept head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Anand Kakasaheb Deshmukh has been appointed head of the Department of Law at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The post fell vacant on the retirement of Dr Sadhna Pande on May 31. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment.

Dr Deshmukh who has been in the field of teaching and research took the charge from Dr Sadhna Pande on Friday.

He also has worked as director of NSS and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre.