Dr Anil Phale appointed as UNACCC's chairman of Maharashtra

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

Senior journalist Dr Anil Phale has been appointed as the chairman- program coordinator committee of the Unity of Nations Action for Climate Change Council (UNACCC) Maharashtra Branch.

UNACCC is an international organization affiliated to the United Nations and NITI Aayog. Global chairman Dr Rajat Sharma and general secretary Sanjeev Varma have given Dr Phale the responsibility of the chairman. In the career span of 32 years Dr Phale has given sustainable development the utmost importance. He has executed several initiatives related to sustainable development goals during his career as journalist in many newspapers and also under his company Apratim Media. Dr Phale and UNACCC's youth council head Rohit Kale are going to organize special workshops to promote and educate about sustainable development goals in every district of Maharashtra.