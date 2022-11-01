Dr Anita Murugkar given farewell on retirment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2022 11:15 PM 2022-11-01T23:15:02+5:30 2022-11-01T23:15:02+5:30
She was given a farewell in a programme held at the Management Council of the university on Monday. Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath chaired the programme. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Department head Dr B N Dole and others were present. Dr Anita did 28 years of service collectively at Barwale College of Jalna and the Physics Department of Bamu. She was also a 'visiting scientist at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and was director of CFART.