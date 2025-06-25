Dr Ankush's book selected for Rani Channamma University curriculum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Nagesh Ankush's book 'Aksharamatra Titukken Neet' was selected for the curriculum of an undergraduate course at Rani Channamma University (RCU), Karnataka.

Dr Ankush is a Marathi teacher at SBES College of Arts and Commerce. He has been writing in the field of Marathi writing for more than two decades and his book has been selected as a reference book for the degree course of RCU.

This book analyzes the nuances of the standard Marathi writing style, the rules of accuracy in writing and the principles of writing in simple language. It is very useful and a guide for students, teachers and scholars.

His other published books on language included 'Marathi Shuddlekhan', 'Marathi Lekhankala: Tantra and Mantra', 'Uttarpatrika Lihavi Netki', 'Gatha Muktiladhyachi'.

Currently, his book 'Magowa - History of Immaculate Writing of Standard Marathi Language' is on the way to publication. This book, which highlights the study of the four hundred years of standard Marathi writing tradition, will be the first in-depth study of the formation of standard Marathi from a historical and linguistic perspective.