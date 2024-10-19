Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Jayanti celebrated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: India's 'Missile Man' Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary was celebrated by the Department of Education under the Interfaculty of MGM University.

Dr John Chelladurai, Dean of Interdisciplinary Faculty, garlanded the portrait of Dr Kalam.

Speaking on the occasion Dr John Chelladurai said, Bharat Ratna Dr Kalam's life is an inspiration for all of us. “ Youths should take inspiration from their lives and make their lives successful,” he said.

The teachers and students gave speeches on the biography of Missile Man and also paid homage to him by reading for an hour.

Dr Amardeep Asolkar, Dr Bhagwat Wagh, from Gandhi Study Center, Nilesh Bedke, Dr Rameshwar Kanse, Dr Dinesh Vanjare, Dr Manjushree Landge, Dr Pragya Konarde, Dr Imran Pathanand others were present. Anita Phulwade of the Department of Education conducted the proceedings of the programme.