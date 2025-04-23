Dr. Ashok Gaikwad passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Ashok Gaikwad (68), a prominent leftist activist and advocate of the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar movements, passed away on Wednesday morning.

Despite being a medical doctor, he dedicated his life to promoting these philosophies. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter, and brother. His last rites were performed at the Cidco N-6 crematorium in the evening. Dr. Gaikwad was a member of the Executive Committee of the Enlightened Senior Citizens' Association and editor of the Dhammametta annual special edition. He published numerous books on Buddhism and the movement through Kaushalya Publications. A respected scholar, he was also the district president of the SFI. After his medical career, he focused on promoting Dharma and publishing.