Lecture and gold medal distribution

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : On the occasion of the 33rd Name extension day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, a special lecture and distribution of gold medals, among other programmes, have been organised on Wednesday, January 14.

On this occasion, a lecture will be delivered by senior poet prof F. M Shinde (president of the 87th all india marathi literary conference). The programme will be held at 10.30 am under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Pro vice-chancellor Dr Valmik Sarvade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, management council members principal Dr Bharat Khandare and Dr Aparna Patil will be present as chief guests.

Prof F. M Shinde will guide the audience on the topic “The story of name extension.” The university song has been written by prof Shinde. On the same occasion, gold medals will be awarded to meritorious students from the march/april 2025 examinations.

An appeal to attend the programme has been made by registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and director of the student development board Dr Kailas Ambhure.