Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial plans unveiled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that a memorial will be built at sites where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar stayed and walked, funded by a special central government grant at a press conference on Sunday.

India will celebrate the Constitution's 75th anniversary with large-scale events on November 26, as announced by Kiren Rijiju. Since PM Modi took office, Constitution Day has been celebrated for the last 10 years. Rijiju, touring Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections, is promoting initiatives under the Minority Affairs Ministry, especially in the backdrop of the Muslim and Dalit voter base drifting away from the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. He claimed that the Congress has always been antagonistic towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Rijiju also accused the Congress of attempting to polarize Dalit and minority voters by falsely claiming that the Constitution would be amended during the last election, but voters rejected this attempt. Present at the event were MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, housing minister Atul Save, city president Shirish Boralkar, Anil Makriye, general secretary Jalindar Shendge, Laxmikant Thete, Deepak Dhakne and others.

Memorial at Bungalow No. 9, Devgiri Fort

In 1935, Dr. Ambedkar faced untouchability at Devgiri Fort after touching water from a tank. Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a memorial at the site and the preservation of Bungalow No. 9, with plans for a library. Special permission will be sought from the Defence Ministry. Rijiju also inspected the Buddhist caves.