Dr Bapu Shingte gets ‘Academic Scientist Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bapu Singate was honoured with the ‘Academic Scientist Award’ at the international conference organised at Rajkot last week by the Indian Society of Chemists and Biologists (ISCB). The award has been instituted by the Indian Association of Chemists and Biologists (IACB). President of ISCB and former vice chancellor Anamika Shah, vice president Dr Keshav Deo, and general secretary PMS Chouhand presented the award to him for his contribution to the academic and research field. Dr Shingte who is an associate professor has been working in the Chemistry Department for the last 15 years.