Dr Bhalchandra Waykar appointed Zoology Dept head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhalchandra Babaurao Waykar was appointed head of the Zoology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently. He took charge from his outgoing counterpart, Dr E.R. Martin. Dr Bhalchandra Waykar is also a senior professor in the department. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment for a three-year period.