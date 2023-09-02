Dr Bhalchandra Waykar on advisory panel of Khadi Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhalchandra Waykar was appointed a member of the advisory committee of Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board.

The Directorate of Beekeeping will prepare an action plan for beekeeping development and extension and research in the coming. The directorate imparts training and sells required equipment.

Dr Waykar, the dean of Science and Technology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was appointed member of the advisory panel of the Board. The first meeting of the panel will be held on September 8.