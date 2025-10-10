Dr Bhale bags patent for intraocular lens invention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a welcome development, Lifeline Medical Devices Pvt Ltd Founder and Managing Director Dr Vikrant Bhale has been granted an Indian Patent (No. 202221028951) for his invention titled ‘Multifocal Intraocular Lens.’

This breakthrough innovation represents a significant advancement in ophthalmic science - designed to restore clear vision at all distances while minimising common side effects such as glare and halos often seen with conventional diffractive lenses.

The patented intraocular lens (IOL) features distinct optical zones for distance, intermediate, and near vision, integrated seamlessly using refractive technology rather than diffractive steps.

“Our goal was to develop a lens that delivers excellent vision without the optical compromises of traditional designs,” said Dr Vikrant Bhale.

Advancing eye care technology

Developed and manufactured in India, this multifocal IOL is designed to address cataract, presbyopia through a single implantable solution.

The patent was examined and granted by the Indian Patent Office after a detailed technical review and hearing conducted under the supervision Controller of Patents and Designs, with representation by A M Legal Associates, Pune.

Lifeline Medical Devices is a leading Indian manufacturer of advanced ophthalmic solutions specialising in intraocular lenses (IOLs), preloaded delivery systems, and premium eye-care innovations.